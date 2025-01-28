WATCH: A dramatic behind-the-scenes look at all the emotions ONE Championship's superstars went through at ONE 170

ONE Championship promised fans would witness an unforgettable night of fights at ONE 170 this past Friday, Jan. 24, and the promotion's most prominent stars happily obliged.

With so many things happening within the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, during the promotion's first numbered card of the year, ONE gifted fans with a compilation of some must-see behind-the-scenes moments from the event on YouTube.

Take a look at all the emotions from an action-packed 12-fight card below:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade defended their thrones with flawless finishes of respective challengers 155-pound kickboxing world champion Superbon and Kwon Won Il.

Towering Muay Thai terror Nabil Anane secured his shot at a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout with reigning king Superlek Kiatmoo9 after upsetting Scottish star Nico Carrillo via first-round TKO over the interim 145-pound Muay Thai world championship.

The event also featured Colombian twins Johan and Jordan Estupinan displaying their brand of Muay Thai in respective unanimous decision wins over fellow young standouts Johan Ghazali and Freddie Haggerty.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) legend Marcelo Garcia also returned to competition for the first time in 14 years with a north-south choke of fellow great Masakazu Imanari.

Four athletes received $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE 170

Aside from stunning defenses of their crowns, Tawanchai and Fabricio Andrade each received a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Anane, who could have his bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout with Superlek at ONE 172 on March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, also received the bonus for finishing 'King of the North'.

Last but certainly not least, Sinsamut Klinmee collected his bonus with a wondrous first-round TKO of Nauzet Trujillo.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.