WATCH: A forgetful Michael Bisping introduces UFC ring girl as Jessica Andrade at UFC London ceremonial weigh in

After retiring from his successful UFC career, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping transitioned into commentating. However, his unique style behind the microphone has divided fans' opinions. His quick-witted quips and smart-mouthed approach often leave MMA fans in stitches, who enjoy his lively approach to microphone duties.

However, during UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins, Bisping had a slip-up that had fans laughing. As the host at the O2 Arena, 'The Count' mistakenly introduced UFC ring girl Jhenny Andrade as former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. While the mix-up was unintentional, it created an amusing scene and displayed Bisping's human side:

The upcoming UFC London broadcast will feature John Gooden as the main play-by-play commentator. Joining him in the booth will be Michael Bisping and retired lightweight contender Paul Felder. Din Thomas will also be part of the commentary team, providing valuable analysis as the coach analyst.

Michael Bisping fires a brutal four-word tweet at Elon Musk

Amid an ongoing Twitter controversy, Michael Bisping didn't hold back in calling out the micro-blogging platform's owner, Elon Musk.

The Twitterverse was taken aback when Musk implemented a restrictive measure that limits the number of tweets users can view per day, leaving them unable to access new tweets once they reach their daily limit. While the billionaire attempted to explain his reasoning behind this decision, he abruptly shifted gears and posted a picture of space with the caption "So much space."

Elon Musk @elonmusk To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day

'The Count' couldn't resist adding his own two cents to the discussion, offering a succinct comment that captured his perspective on the situation:

"Just not on Twitter."

