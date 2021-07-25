Watch: A heavyweight Jon Jones shows fast hands in latest training footage

Jon Jones has shown off the fast hands he possesses as a heavyweight in his latest training footage.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion took to his official Instagram account to post a video of his mitt work. Despite the extra muscle mass, Jones still appears to have his speed intact.

Fans can watch Jones’ fast hands in the video embedded below:

Jon Jones captioned the post:

“Here’s a few clips from last nights practice. My body was sore all over from a long week of lifting, it was far from perfect but we still got that work in. @bearknuckle.boxing #boxing #fitness #NewMexico #Champion2022”

Based on what’s displayed in the video footage, it’s evident that Jon Jones has been focusing on the basics. During the training, Jones is shown drilling some basic striking combinations.

Footwork has also been incorporated into the training, as Jones can be seen moving around the cage. 'Bones' is also constantly slipping, blocking, and focusing on his defense rather than solely attacking the mitts.

Another notable part of Jones’ latest Instagram post is the reference to being a champion in 2022. As of late, Jones has consistently maintained that he aims to win the UFC heavyweight title when he returns to the octagon next year.

The UFC heavyweight title picture could be different when Jon Jones finally makes his debut

Francis Ngannou (left); Stipe Miocic (right)

The UFC heavyweight title is currently held by Francis Ngannou, who won it by defeating Stipe Miocic via a second-round KO at UFC 260 earlier this year.

However, the UFC recently booked an interim title matchup between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. That fight will take place at UFC 265 on August 7.

Ngannou and his team subsequently expressed their disapproval of the matchup. Regardless, he’s likely to face the winner in a title unification fight down the line.

Considering the variables at play in the heavyweight division, it’s highly likely that the UFC heavyweight title picture could be quite different when Jon Jones finally makes his divisional debut in 2022.

