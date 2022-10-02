Watch: A.J. McKee channels his inner Israel Adesanya humping Spike Carlyle in bloodbath lightweight debut

A.J. McKee and Spike Carlyle engaged in a bloody war in the co-main event of Bellator 286 at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. McKee, who returned to winning ways with a unanimous decision victory, channeled his inner Israel Adesanya during one of the moments from the fight.

Carlyle opted for a high pressure approach early in the fight. McKee fought fire with fire and put on a pace in the later rounds that his opponent couldn't keep up with. 'Mercenary' left his opponent in a bloody mess and won his lightweight debut by unanimous decision.

Following his second-round TKO victory at UFC 253, Israel Adesanya performed the infamous 'dry-humping' celebration as Paulo Costa laid on the ground clearly dazed from the blows.

During one sequence from the fight, A.J. McKee was seen humping his opponent, reminiscent of when the UFC middleweight champion performed something similar.

A.J. McKee kicked off his run in the lightweight division with a solid performance. He has claimed that he's not keen on moving down to featherweight unless there's a fight for the title. McKee might very well participate in the upcoming lightweight Grand Prix following the victory.

Damon Martin @DamonMartin



AJ says he's not going back to featherweight unless it's a title fight. He could also possibly target the upcoming lightweight grand prix.

#Bellator286 AJ McKee with a strong showing in his lightweight debut. Bloodied up and beat Spike Carlyle to get the win.AJ says he's not going back to featherweight unless it's a title fight. He could also possibly target the upcoming lightweight grand prix. AJ McKee with a strong showing in his lightweight debut. Bloodied up and beat Spike Carlyle to get the win.AJ says he's not going back to featherweight unless it's a title fight. He could also possibly target the upcoming lightweight grand prix. #Bellator286

A.J. McKee sets sights on new free agent Nate Diaz

A.J. McKee's crew and Nate Diaz's entourage got into a backstage altercation at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-ins that took place on December 18, 2021, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

'Mercenary' called for a fight against the UFC superstar following the backstage melee. Diaz, who was contracted to the UFC, did not respond to the callout.

Now that Nate Diaz has successfully fought out his UFC contract, the Stockton native is being lured by promotions and organizations across sports and entertainment.

Speaking with MMA Junkie ahead of Bellator 286, McKee said:

"Run it up. Like I said, I don’t turn down no fades, man. I’m in this for the long haul. I think that [fight with Nate Diaz] would be a good fight. I think it would be my first real huge fight into stardom. Ain’t no hard feelings, but he can get Long Beach slapped. I could get Stockton slapped. Let’s see who slaps harder.”

Watch the interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far