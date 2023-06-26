WATCH: Adorable reaction of Floyd Mayweather's grandson after watching the boxer's iconic pad session 

Floyd Mayweather is making sure that the family tradition is being kept alive.

It's no mystery that 'Money' is one of the greatest boxers to ever lace up the gloves. Sitting at 50-0 in his professional career, having picked up wins over names such as Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather is hard to top.

However, the former four-division champion is retired and has been for a few years now. Nonetheless, Mayweather continues to spar on a regular basis to keep himself in shape, as well as compete in exhibition contests. Earlier this month, he fought to a no-contest, against John Gotti III. Although, the latter decided to keep fighting after it was called off.

Regardless, that exhibition likely won't be Floyd Mayweather's last, so he's staying in the gym. Earlier this week, the boxing legend was seen training in his gym, and also in the ring was his 2-year-old grandson, KJ.

Unsurprisingly, the boxing legend was flawless on the pads and also getting his grandson pumped. He was clearly in awe of the work and was later seen shadowboxing in a video taken in his kitchen. While the little man still has some work to do, he seemingly already has the Mayweather stance down perfectly.

Will Floyd Mayweather fight John Gotti III again?

Floyd Mayweather is not a businessman, Floyd Mayweather is a business, man.

Despite being retired for years and a decade out of his prime, fans still line up to see 'Money' compete. Earlier this month, Mayweather returned to the ring for an exhibition against John Gotti III.

The grandson of former New York mobster John Gotti, he left crime behind for fighting. Leading into the bout, he was vocal about his intention to knock out Mayweather. For what it's worth, he wasn't lying about his intention.

The fight quickly got out of hand, as the two wouldn't stop talking trash and clinching. In the sixth round, the bout was called off and ruled a no-contest. Shockingly, Gotti III ran past the referee and threw more shots at Mayweather, triggering a massive brawl.

In a recent edition of The MMA Hour, John Gotti III revealed Floyd Mayweather has already reached out regarding a rematch. In the interview, he revealed:

"We're in talks right now to do something, so we'll see where it goes. From what I understand, after the fight, it was the most-Googled thing in the whole world. So, Floyd's a businessman, Floyd wants to capitalize on that, and he wants to make money. If they want to do it again, I'm here."

