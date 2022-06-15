Watch: When Adrian Yanez knocked out Brady Huang in under 40 seconds to earn his UFC contract

Adrian Yanez has been on an impressive winning streak since joining the UFC in 2020. The 28-year-old beat Brady Huang via an impressive knockout in just 39 seconds, which managed to earn Yanez a UFC contract.

An eye-catching flurry of strikes was enough to finish the fight early in the first round during a Dana White's Contender Series 2020 bout.

Watch Yanez knock out Brady Huang here:

Yanez joined the Contender Series after going on an impressive winning streak in the LFA and Fury FC. The American beat Warren Stewart, Michael Rodriguez and Kyle Estrada in the run-up to the Huang bout.

Since joining the UFC in 2020, Yanez is yet to lose in the organization and is scheduled to fight Tony Kelley next. The 28-year-old managed another first-round finish when facing Victor Rodriguez in his UFC debut.

Adrian Yanez continued his dominance in the octagon during his next two bouts, when the American once again finished his opponents. Gustavo Lopez lasted the longest, getting to the third round before being knocked out. Randy Costa lasted about a round-and-a-half before being stopped by the 28-year-old.

Yanez's toughest test came when facing Davey Grant, with the fight being decided via split decision. The bout showed that the Texas-born fighter had some weaknesses.

As mentioned, Yanez will face Tony Kelley. The fight will take place at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett in Austin, Texas on June 18. Kelley is currently 2-1 in the UFC after beating Ali AlQaisi and Randy Costa since losing in his debut to Kai Kamaka III.

The 28-year-old Yanez will be fighting in his home state of Texas, so he'll have the crowd behind him when trying to make it five UFC wins in a row.

How old was Adrian Yanez when he made his MMA debut?

Adrian Yanez began training at the age of 15 and made his MMA debut at 17 years old. His first-ever amateur MMA bout was in 2012, when he took on Nico Echeverry in the Legacy Amateur Series.

The Texas-born fighter made his professional MMA debut in 2014, when facing Richard Delfin. Yanez won the bout in the third round and went on to win four out of his next five fights.

During these early moments of his career, Yanez worked on the side as a meter reader for the City of Deer Park. However, after going on a four-fight win streak, the 28-year-old finally made his debut in the LFA.

Things didn't go as planned for Yanez. The American lost to Domingo Pilarte in his debut via split decision. Undeterred, he eventually managed to get back to winning ways, which led to him facing Brady Huang in Dana White's Contender Series 2020.

The nature of his win over Huang impressed the UFC enough to offer him a contract. The Texas-born MMA fighter will now face Tony Kelly at UFC Fight Night Austin after winning his last four bouts in the promotion.

