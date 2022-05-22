"Be a man, man up" - Gilbert Burns on Tony Kelley's controversial comments towards Brazilians

Gilbert Burns recently gave his take on Tony Kelley's controversial comments towards Brazilians at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Kelly could be heard referring to Brazilians as "dirty" during Andrea Lee's fight against Brazilian flyweight Viviane Araujo. These remarks have sparked a firestorm of criticism for Lee's partner and coach.

When asked about the coach's racist remarks, top Brazilian welterweight contender Gilbert Burns insisted that Kelly admit his mistake and apologize.

Speaking to MMA Underground's John Morgan, the 35-years-old had this to say:

"It's really hard to judge, you know. I hate to judge the guys at all. I don't want to judge. But I think if you do make a mistake like that, don't just come up out with these. Just come up and apologize. Be a man, man up. Like, you know what, I messed up, I said, I didn't mean it. But I just think every time that you act and every time you do something wrong, bro we are humans, we gonna mess up... Be a man and apologize, that's it."

You can check out Gibert Burns' comments on the matter in the video below:

Gilbert Burns weighs in on the title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards

Gilbert Burns recently gave his take on how the welterweight title match between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would turn out.

Being a former foe and training partner with 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Gilbert Burns is definitely the right person to have a better understanding of the division champ's fighting strategies.

Giving his take on the matchup, 'Durinho' believes that 'Rocky' might have an upper hand at dethroning the champ. Appearing in a recent interview with MMA Underground, the Brazilian said:

"I think Leon Edwards is very underrated. He's very tough, he's long, he's a southpaw, he's a good striker, he's already a thing... And then he faced Kamaru back in the day so he knows, he's been there before. I think he's got a great team, a very underrated team too. Those guys do an amazing job in the UK working for these guys. I just think he does have what it takes to beat Kamaru and I think it's going to be a very close fight. I think he might be able to get it done. I think Kamaru has gotta take that fight super seriously."

You can check out Burns discuss the upcoming welterweight title fight below:

