WATCH: Adriano Moraes gets surgical in sublime submission finish of old foe Danny Kingad in Bangkok showdown

When Demetrious Johnson retired and vacated the ONE flyweight MMA world championship, Adriano Moraes wasted no time positioning himself as the top contender for the unoccupied divisional throne.

Ad

The Brazilian sensation accomplished this when he squared off with Filipino rival and No. 3-ranked flyweight MMA contender Danny Kingad in a rematch at ONE 169, which took place at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2024.

Watch the highlights of the matchup below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Much like their initial encounter in November 2017, Moraes immediately pushed for a takedown, looking to impose his impeccable grappling against Kingad's will.

Unfortunately for Moraes, Kingad came prepared this time around. The Filipino dynamo refused to be smothered, scrambling back to his feet.

Surprisingly, the Lions Nation MMA member held his own in the grappling exchanges. When he found himself in the top position, 'The King' rained down vicious hammerfists on his Brazilian counterpart.

Ad

Momentum swung late in the opening round when Moraes initiated another takedown and transitioned into an arm-triangle choke. Kingad, however, slipped free and countered with a heel hook attempt before the bell.

In the second stanza, Moraes opted to trade on the feet, prompting Kingad to torch 'Mikinho' with solid boxing combinations.

But in an effort to press Moraes against the ropes, Kingad inadvertently left his neck exposed. The Brazilian capitalized in an instant, locking in a tight guillotine choke and forcing the tap at the 4:14 mark of the frame.

Ad

Adriano Moraes battles Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172

With his victory over Danny Kingad at ONE 169, Adriano Moraes now finds himself on a collision course with another old foe for his next assignment.

Moraes runs it back with Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship at ONE 172, emanating live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.