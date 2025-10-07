WATCH: Akif Guluzada drops Jaosuayai with standing knee to the face

Muay Thai star Akif Guluzada of Azerbaijan raced to his fifth victory in as many matches in ONE Championship after defeating erstwhile streaking Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand by decision last week. Along the way, he unleashed a spectacular standing knee to the face of his opponent early on that considerably set the tone for him in the match and swung things in his favor.The two top strikers were featured in a high-stakes flyweight battle at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3. It was part of the marquee event that emanated from the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.Both fighters were looking to preserve their respective winning streaks, but in the end, Guluzada held tough to secure the unanimous decision victory and remain undefeated to date in ONE Championship.One telling moment came in the opening round when the 20-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout representative connected with a well-timed standing knee to the face of Jaosuayai that sent the latter to the canvas hard.The Sor Dechapan Gym standout took time to gather himself, could beat the standing eight count, and proceeded with the match.ONE Championship highlighted the impressive sequence for fans to relive and be amazed at in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaosuayai tried hard to make up for the solid hit he absorbed in the succeeding rounds but just could not get the leverage he was angling for as Akif Guluzada continued to hold steady control of the contest all the way to the end.Akif Guluzada delivers on the promise of top-notch performances with the latest winAkif Guluzada's latest win over Jaosuayai at ONE Fight Night 36 is a continuation of his solid form in ONE Championship, something he has vowed to live up to as he progresses in his professional career.'King' spoke about it in May, following his fourth win in a row since coming on board the &quot;Home of Martial Arts&quot; in July last year. He defeated Filipino-American Sean Climaco by decision.In a post-fight interview with the Bangkok Post, Akif Guluzada shared his goal of continuing to dish out impressive performances and victories, saying:&quot;I want to apologize to my fans for not putting on a beautiful enough fight tonight, but I'll make sure to be doing that in the future.&quot;The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.