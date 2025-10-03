Jaosuayai admits it’s hard to find holes in Akif Guluzada’s game: “I think he has very few weaknesses”

Thai wrecking ball Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi knows he’ll be in for a tough scrap against surging striker Akif Guluzada.The fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender will look to keep his place in the rankings by halting ‘King’s' perfect 4-0 run in the promotion at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.This Friday, October 3, Jaosuayai will look to humble his rising Azerbaijani opponent inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.However, the Sor Dechapan product acknowledged it won’t be an easy feat, given Guluzada’s dangerous weapons.&quot;I see Akif as a fighter who uses footwork to set up his punches. He has good combinations and isn't afraid to trade blows. I think he has very few weaknesses. [But] I can beat him,&quot; he told ONE Championship.Guluzada is indeed the real deal. The 20-year-old phenom demolished Puengluang Baanramba to secure a six-figure contract. He then followed it with a dominant decision victory over tough adversary Sean Climaco.Meanwhile, Jaosuayai broke into the division’s top 5 after his blistering first-round destruction of flyweight Muay Thai mainstay Nakrob Fairtex.Don’t miss this action-packed high-stakes war at ONE Fight Night 36, airing live in U.S. primetime at no cost for North American Prime Video subscribers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaosuayai dares Akif Guluzada to back up the talk with actionJaosuayai was quite peeved after Akif Guluzada unleashed some unprovoked trash talk heading into their match-up.Instead of firing back with words, the Thai striker plans to respond the only way he knows how — with his blazing fists.The Sor Dechapan warrior told ONE:&quot;I want to say to Akif: I don't want to fight you with words. Show me what you've got. I want to see which is better, your mouth or your skills. I'll see you in the ring. We're going to have an exciting fight. I want to knock you out.&quot;