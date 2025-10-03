“Show me what you’ve got” - Jaosuayai dares Akif Guluzada to stand and trade in an exciting fight

Fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand dares Akif Guluzada to walk the talk and trade fire with him.A pivotal flyweight Muay Thai showdown with ranking implications goes down this Friday at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium.Jaosuayai wasn’t amused by 'King’s' pre-fight trash talk and issued a direct challenge to his outspoken Azerbaijani rival.The Sor Dechapan standout sent out a chilling warning in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:&quot;I want to say to Akif: I don't want to fight you with words. Show me what you've got. I want to see which is better, your mouth or your skills. I'll see you in the ring. We're going to have an exciting fight. I want to knock you out.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe usually calm and reserved Jaosuayai got heated after discovering comments from Guluzada suggesting he talks too much.That unexpected hostility has further motivated the 24-year-old striker to put on an emphatic performance and defend his place in the top 5 of the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai division.This heated slugfest and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 36 event will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.Jaosuayai says Akif Guluzada's height advantage won't be an issueStanding at a modest 5-foot-5, Jaosuayai is used to overcoming towering foes.Being at a size disadvantage has never hindered the Thai heavy-hitter in putting taller opponents to sleep, as he did against Nakrob Fairtex in his last outing.Given his success against larger foes, Jaosuayai isn't stressing about Akif Guluzada's 5-foot-9 frame.&quot;I might be at a height disadvantage, but I think he's about the same size as Nakrob, so I'm not worried. I'm not scared of him in a Muay Thai fight, no matter how big he is,&quot; the Thai told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.