"I've seen his fighting style before" - Jaosuayai says he studied Akif Guluzada's skills ahead of big matchup at ONE Fight Night 36

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi believes he's identified the key weapons that make Akif Guluzada dangerous, as the fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender breaks down his opponent's arsenal ahead of their high-stakes showdown.The 24-year-old Thai striker locks horns with the 20-year-old Azerbaijani knockout artist at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.Jaosuayai made a name for himself through his impressive run at ONE Friday Fights, rattling off four straight victories before earning a six-figure contract with ONE Championship.His knockout of then-second-ranked Denis Puric this past March announced his arrival among the division's elite, followed by his spectacular 52-second knockout of Nakrob Fairtex in June to claim his spot in the rankings.The Sor Dechapan product explained his tactical assessment of Guluzada while highlighting the specific threats he'll need to neutralize during their flyweight Muay Thai encounter.&quot;I've seen his fighting style before. He fought with Puengluang, and it was a close and exciting fight. He has good boxing and a dangerous spinning elbow,&quot; Jaosuayai told ONE Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaosuayai will be up against a tough foe in Akif GuluzadaAkif Guluzada earned his main roster opportunity through three dominant victories capped by that spectacular knockout of Puengluang Baanramba at ONE Friday Fights 94 in January this year.The 20-year-old warrior, who fights out of Team Mehdi Zatout in Pattaya, Thailand, brings explosive kicking techniques and legitimate knockout power that have carried him to an impressive 19-3 professional record.His youth and hunger to establish himself among the stacked flyweight Muay Thai rankings should never be underestimated. Given his track record, after all, it'll be foolish to view him as an easy opponent to overcome.Still, Jaosuayai has looked in absolute top form since the turn of the year, with three highlight-reel finishes in a row.Will the Thai's experience give him a trump card over the young Azerbaijani slugger, or will the latter have his number when they lock horns at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II?Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the entire American primetime card for free this Friday, October 3.