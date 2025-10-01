WATCH: ONE Championship showcases Jaosuayai’s awesome power in insane highlight reel

On-a-roll Thai striker Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi has established himself as a true highlight-reel fighter since coming on board ONE Championship in June 2023. He has racked up impressive performances and victories, anchored on his powerful strikes.

Ad

It is this facet of the game of the Sor Dechapan Gym standout that is the focus of the promotion's recent video feature on YouTube. It is in line with the 24-year-old fighter's return to action on Oct. 3 at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The video, which runs for 18 minutes, includes Jaosuayai's last three matches, where he was at his KO best in making short work of his opponents.

Ad

Trending

It kicks off with his 52-second knockout of fellow Thai fighter Nakrob Fairtex back in June, where he uncorked ferocious strikes that came from various directions, which his opponent had to handle.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The video also includes Jaosuayai's taming of veteran Denis Puric on his way to a second-round win in their showdown last March and his tearing down of Thai Yodlekpet Or Atchariya in the second round previously in January.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Ad

Jaosuayai's last three KO wins are half of the six wins he has in ONE Championship coming through knockout. He has an 8-2 record in the promotion and is currently riding a five-fight winning streak.

He is looking to maintain such solid form when he battles 20-year-old Azerbaijani fighter Akif 'King' Guluzada in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 36.

ONE Fight Night 36 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Jaosuayai ambitions for flyweight Muay Thai division with win at ONE Fight Night 36

Apart from sustaining his five-match winning streak, Jaosuayai is also looking to fortify his push to the top of the flyweight Muay Thai division with a win at ONE Fight Night 36.

The Bangkok-born fighter is currently ranked fifth in the stacked division, joining fellow topnotch fighters Rodtang (#1), Superlek (#2), Nong-O (#3) and Kongthoranee (#4). He has put himself in such a solid position with his consistency in winning, with most of his victories coming through devastating KO finishes.

Ad

Incidentally, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title is currently vacant, leaving every fight of major players in the division very important.

Meanwhile, out to clip the continued surge of Jaosuayai at ONE Fight Night 36 is Akif Guluzada, winning his first four bouts in ONE Championship. His most recent victory was over Sean Climaco of the United States in May by unanimous decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.