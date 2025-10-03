  • home icon
  • “I think it will be hard for him” - Jaosuayai believes he owns distinct advantages in Muay Thai against phenom Akif Guluzada

"I think it will be hard for him" - Jaosuayai believes he owns distinct advantages in Muay Thai against phenom Akif Guluzada

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 03, 2025 06:03 GMT
Jaosuayai | Image credit: ONE Championship

Fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand believes in substance over flash.

That said, the 24-year-old Thai dynamo trusts that his fundamental expertise in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ will overcome rising star Akif ‘King’ Guluzada of Azerbaijan in their three-round slugfest at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.

In an interview with ONE ahead of their crucial flyweight Muay Thai showdown, Jaosuaya explained why he remains unfazed by Guluzada’s destructive ways.

"I've been fighting Muay Thai for a while now, so I think it will be hard for him to use those kinds of moves to finish me."
‘King’ has wreaked havoc with his terrific boxing combinations and a particularly dangerous spinning elbow that powered him to a 4-0 record in the home of martial arts.

The ONE Friday Fights six-figure contract winner routinely executes those flashy techniques with relative ease.

However, Jaosuayai is an equally dynamic striker as well, possessing a dynamite kicking repertoire, which he displayed in his devastating 52-second knockout of Nakrob Fairtex.

Plus, the Sor Dechapan representative believes the gap in professional experience will ultimately be the game-changer once they lock horns inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 36 airs live in U.S. primetime for Prime Video subscribers in North America at no additional fee.

Jaosuayai reveals unexpected animosity with Akif Guluzada

Jaosuayai admitted that there's been some friction between him and his surging Azerbajian opponent heading into ONE Fight Night 36.

The Thai discovered that 'King' accused him of talking trash, which he vehemently denied.

After all, the usually reserved Jaosuayai has never been the type to instigate with words and prefers to let his hands do the talking.

The no. 5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender said:

"I saw a clip of Akif saying something like, ‘Don’t talk too much.’ I was confused because I didn’t know what I said to make him upset. I’ve never trash-talked or challenged anyone first."
Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
