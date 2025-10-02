  • home icon
  • “I’ve never trash-talked” - Jaosuayai fires back at Akif Guluzada’s banter ahead of highly anticipated matchup

"I've never trash-talked" - Jaosuayai fires back at Akif Guluzada's banter ahead of highly anticipated matchup

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 02, 2025 11:21 GMT
ONE Fight Night 36 protagonists Jaosuayai and Akif Guluzada -- Photos from Jaosuayai and Akif Guluzada
ONE Fight Night 36 protagonists Jaosuayai and Akif Guluzada -- Photos from Jaosuayai and Akif Guluzada's IGs

Thai star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi heard what Akif Guluzada had to say about him. It only made him more determined heading into their scheduled match this week in Thailand.

The two top-notch strikers collide at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3. They are featured in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at the marquee event happening in Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium.

In the lead-up to their clash, the protagonists have given their respective takes on it, further adding fuel to what already is expected to be a fiery battle.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Jaosuayai touched on the pre-fight banter he has had with Guluzada and how it figures in their scheduled match.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 24-year-old Sor Dechapan Gym standout said:

"I saw a clip of Akif saying something like, ‘Don’t talk too much.’ I was confused because I didn’t know what I said to make him upset. I’ve never trash-talked or challenged anyone first."

Jaosuayai then talked about their clash, saying:

"I think there’s an 80 percent chance this fight won’t go the distance. He’s confident in his power, and I’m confident in my Muay Thai skills. If he comes forward, that would be great because I love fighting against guys who do that. It would make it easy for me."
Entering ONE Fight Night 36, Jaosuayai has won his last five matches, the three most recent coming by way of knockout. His fine form of late has thrust him inside the top five rankings in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

Like his opponent, Guluzada, 20, has been on a tear, winning his first four matches in ONE Championship. He was last in action in May, defeating Filipino-American Sean Climaco by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jaosuayai looks to build on emotional win in previous fight

Jaosuayai is looking to build on his emotional victory in his previous match when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 36.

The Bangkok-born fighter was last in action in June at ONE Fight Night 32, where he scored an impressive knockout victory over fellow Thai fighter Nakrob Fairtex inside one minute.

Jaosuayai passionately spoke about the win in a post-fight interview with ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson, saying:

"First of all, this moment means a lot. I really don’t want to cry on stage right now, but I’ve been training so hard and I’m so tired."

The win at ONE Fight Night 36 further highlighted the standing of Jaosuayai as a force to contend with in ONE's flyweight Muay Thai division. It also netted him a $50,000 performance bonus, making the victory doubly special and significant.

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
