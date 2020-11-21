Watch: Alex Pereira knocks out opponent in MMA with the same left hook that KO'ed Israel Adesanya

The current Glory middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira knocked out Thomas Powell in LFA with a nasty left-hook, taking his pro-MMA record to 3-1.

Pereira is famous for being the only person to knock out UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his elongated kickboxing and MMA career - and he did it using a very similar left hook.

The 33-year-old, who just started his MMA career, will need to do well to get another shot at the New Zealand superstar. However, the Brazilian has been impressive in his first few fights.

Alex Pereira is the only fighter ever to have finished Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya has quickly climbed up the MMA ladder since making his debut back in 2018. Considered one of the best strikers to have ever come into the sport, Adesanya is 9-0 in his UFC run.

Adesanya's latest victory was the systematic dismantling of Paulo Costa, one of the most intimidating fighters in the sport. The 31-year-old's unique use of feints and head movement makes him one of the trickier fighters on the UFC roster.

Although not a lot of high-level kickboxers make the jump to the sport easily, Adesanya has made the change seamlessly. His acumen for grappling and his existing striking style has made the transition so easy.

Undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) will join the broadcast booth for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight on Nov. 28 https://t.co/kjOHtgvLBC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2020

The Kiwi is an expert in using his reach advantage (over most fighters) and being an excellent counter striker. Adesanya keeps his hands low and uses head movement to evade punches instead of using a high-guard (which is common in Dutch Kick-Boxing and Muay-Thai stances).

Adesanya wants to fight light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz next. Although light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira made a great impression with his win against Thiago Santos, Adesanya is confident he will get the fight.

"I’m pretty confident it will be my next opponent. Glover had an amazing fight. He did very well. If I’m being objectively honest, rightly so he calls for a title shot cause he feels like he’s up there in age and this is his second shot. But I got there first and I feel like I’ve got the right cards in my hand to make this happen. Not saying he’s not going to get a title shot but I was first in line," he said.