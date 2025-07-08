[Watch] Alex Pereira pranks Nina-Marie Daniele during visit to tire shop he worked at before combat sports superstardom 

Alex Pereira recently pranked Nina-Marie Daniele with a tire inflator and some brake fluid at a service shop called Villa Nova Borracharia in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he worked before tasting MMA stardom.

Daniele joined Pereira in his hometown to celebrate his birthday. During her visit, she got the opportunity to watch the UFC icon fix a tire. However, it appears Pereira was looking to spray the unsuspecting influencer with some fluid using the tire pressure as a light-hearted joke.

In a recent Instagram video, Daniele wished 'Poatan' for his birthday with a "No Chama" message and shared a clip of the hilarious moment she got brake fluid sprayed on her. While Pereira laughed, she could be heard saying:

"Oh my god, Alex... It's brake fluid?"

Pereira notably quit school at 12 to start working at the tire shop and spent several years there while also battling alcoholism. However, his fortunes changed after his kickboxing career took off. After turning professional in 2013, Pereira was a Glory champion in 2017. In 2020, he turned his attention to MMA and became a UFC champion by 2022.

When Alex Pereira told Nina-Marie Daniele what advice he'd give his younger self

Alex Pereira fought Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight title clash at UFC 313 earlier this year in March. Before the fight, 'Poatan' sat down for an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele and discussed his incredible journey as a mixed martial artist.

During their conversation, Daniele asked Pereira what advice he'd give his younger self if he could. The Brazilian superstar replied with an honest answer and said:

"I'll go back and tell him not to give up because you're gonna go to some higher moments, but now knowing that everything that happened, so for him to keep going."

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below (1:15):

