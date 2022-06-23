Watch: Alexander Volkanovski mistakes Conor McGregor's iconic tattoo for Sean O'Malley's, Israel Adesanya cracks up 

Alexander Volkanovski played a game of guess-the-tattoo UFC edition with his close friend and fellow champion Israel Adesanya.

The rules are simple: Adesanya and Volkanovski were shown photos of some of the most remarkable UFC fighter skin art and were tasked with guessing who the fighter was. Both men also had to answer at the same time.

Volkanovski's bad memory was quickly exposed after he mistook Conor McGregor's iconic tiger tattoo for one of Sean O'Malley's pieces. The mistake was so terrible that 'The Last Stylebender' broke out in uncontrollable laughter. 'The Great' himself couldn't help but laugh at his silly blunder as he rolled to the floor.

Guilherme Cruz @guicruzzz Looks like Conor McGregor got a new tattoo. It's not good. http://t.co/mb55zQhqK2 Looks like Conor McGregor got a new tattoo. It's not good. http://t.co/mb55zQhqK2

However, that wouldn't be Volkanovski's only mistake in the game. He also mistook Tony Ferguson's backpiece for his rival Max Holloway's, which to be fair, is forgivable given their similarities.

The Aussie also wrongly identified Jon Jones' iconic Bible Verse tattoo as one of Yoel Romero's ink pieces.

On the flipside, Adesanya proved to be a geek when it comes to UFC tattoos. 'The Last Stylebender' finished the game with a perfect score of 15 out of 15 correct answers.

Check out the hilarious game of guess-the-tattoo in the clip below:

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski will fight on the same card

UFC 276 is shaping up to be one of the most stacked pay-per-views of the year from top to bottom. The event, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will feature two title fights atop the marquee.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya will take on Jared Cannonier for the UFC middleweight title. Unlike in his previous couple of fights, 'The Last Stylebender' will be faced with a foe he hasn't fought before.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski will meet his archnemesis, Max Holloway, in an epic trilogy bout in the co-main event. 'The Great' has already secured two wins over Holloway. However, 'Blessed' has managed to lay claim to another title shot with his impressive victories over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

According to 'The Great,' a third consecutive victory over Holloway will not only silence his critics, but cement his legacy as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far