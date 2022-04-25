Watch: Alexander Volkanovski reveals his hands are still swollen from punching 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273

Alexander Volkanovski continued his dominance over the featherweight division with an impressive win over 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. While the Australian came out on top, he suffered a swollen hand from the grueling battle that lasted four rounds.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, 'The Great' revealed that his hands are still sore from the fight that happened over two weeks ago. Here's what Volkanovski said:

"My hands are sore and stuff like that and I've got to do what we're going to do."

During the conversation, the interviewer also pointed out to Alexander Volkanovski that his knuckles were still red and swollen from his encounter with the South Korean featherweight.

In response, Volkanovski stated that it was much worse following the bout and has already healed up. 'The Great' also clarified that his hands did not sustain any fractures from the fight:

"It was actually a lot worse, but it's all good. It's all good now. No breaks."

Watch Alexander Volkonovski's full interview with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski insists he's earned the right to fight for lightweight title

After a convincing win over 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273, Alexander Volkanovski has made his intentions for a second piece of gold clear.

During the same interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Great' stated that he believes he has done his part to get a crack at the UFC lightweight title, which is currently held by Charlves Oliveira.

"There's not many people who can do this champ-champ thing. But let's remember, you haven't heard me talk about that, you haven't heard me calling for the shots until now. Why? I believe I'm in a position where I can. I'm a fair dude. I've got a lot of people calling me out and I'm pretty straight, I'm like, 'you don't deserve it, you ain't gonna get it, and you shouldn't be asking for it.' That's just how I am. So I haven't asked for it until I thought I deserved it and I think that's now."

It appears that a move up to lightweight is something that appeals to Alexander Volkanavski at the moment. However, the 33-year-old revealed that he's also open to a potential future trilogy bout against Max Holloway in his home country of Australia.

