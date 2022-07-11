Watch: Alexander Volkanovski showing unbelievable strength and tenacity from his 214-pound rugby days 

UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski has wreaked havoc in the UFC ever since his foray into the promotion. However, it is interesting to note that he was a force to be reckoned with back in the day as a semi-professional rugby league player.

Volkanovski, who stands at 5'6" tall, used to play as a forward, a position that is mostly reserved for players that are far bigger. However, it was his grit and vigor that earned him the position on his team, the Warilla Gorillas, in Lake Illawarra on the South Coast of Australia.

His teammates often attested to the fact that Volkanovski was fearless when it came to competing against bigger players. Several videos and highlights footage confirm the same.

'The Great' was a mainstay in the starting lineup and he carried his team to victory in the grand final during his penultimate season with the team.

Volkanovski, who is inching ever so close to featherweight greatness, used to weigh 69 lbs heavier back in his rugby days when compared to what he weighs now ahead of his championship fights in the UFC.

However, he eventually decided to hang his cleats up for good and gradually whittled himself down to the impressive 145-lbs frame that we see on a regular basis, steamrolling past opponents inside the octagon.

How did Alexander Volkanovski transition to MMA?

While in conversation with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Alexander Volkanovski offered fans some insight into his journey into MMA.

The Shellharbour-born featherweight champion declared that he started training in MMA to keep fit during the off-season back in his rugby-playing days. However, he soon fell in love with the sport and decided to jump ship and transition into MMA.

"I actually started MMA training as just a kid to keep fit while I was playing rugby league. So I was, you know, that was when I was 214 pounds."

Volkanovski also revealed that he debuted at middleweight and fought his way down to welterweight. He kept cutting weight and going down divisions until he finally settled at featherweight for good.

