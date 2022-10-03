Watch: Alexander Volkanovski working hard in his "I'm still the best" training montage

Alexander Volkanovski has provided fans with a glimpse into his grueling training sessions with a motivational montage. Taking to his official YouTube channel, Volkanovski posted a YouTube Shorts video featuring highlights of him honing his boxing and kickboxing skills.

Additionally, the video shows him engaging in TRX training, which is a popular form of resistance weight training. He's also seen working on his cardiovascular abilities on an exercise bike. Moreover, the intensity of his training highlights is amplified by the accompanying motivational workout music that notably comprises the phrase "I'm still the best".

Watch Volkanovski's impressive training montage below:

Alexander Volkanovski's most recent fight witnessed him dominantly defeat longtime rival Max Holloway via unanimous decision in their trilogy matchup at UFC 276 in July. The fight marked yet another successful title defense for the reigning UFC featherweight champion.

In the aftermath of his incredible performance, Volkanovski suggested that he'd like to move up in weight and fight for the UFC lightweight title. However, 'The Great' acknowledged that he'd first have to recover from a hand injury he sustained in his fight against Holloway.

On Thursday, Volkanovski confirmed he had broken his left hand during the second round against Holloway at #UFC276

Speaking of which, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22. In an interview with The MacLife's Oscar Willis, Volkanovski insinuated that he could serve as a potential backup/replacement fighter for the upcoming UFC lightweight title fight at UFC 280.

Emphasizing that he aims to fully recover from his hand injury, 'Volk' revealed the probability of him being in Abu Dhabi to serve as the backup for the UFC 280 title fight:

"The likelihood out of 10? I would say 8/10."

Watch Volkanovski's interview below:

Chael Sonnen believes Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev winner should call out Alexander Volkanovski

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen highlighted that Alexander Volkanovski has consistently expressed interest in fighting for UFC lightweight gold. 'The Bad Guy' opined that the winner of the upcoming Charles Oliveira-Islam Makhachev lightweight title bout should fight 'Volk'.

A new lightweight champion will be crowned on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi

He alluded to the fact that Alexander Volkanovski is ranked higher than both aforesaid fighters in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings but weighs less than them and is indirectly calling them out. Indicating that the Oliveira-Makhachev winner should call out Volkanovski next, Sonnen said:

"You cannot get called out by a 'littler' guy and tell him no. You have a hard time calling out a littler guy, [but] when he does it, when he comes to you, when he comes and tells the world, 'I want a piece of this guy,' you must answer for that."

Watch Sonnen's assessment below:

