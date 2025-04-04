WATCH: Alexis Nicolas digs deep into his striking knowledge in the elimination ranking ONE Championship's star striker

Despite the buzz and anticipation of ONE Fight Night 30's fight week, Alexis Nicolas remained composed, refusing to let the excitement or pressure take over.

The former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion recently took part in a King of the Hill-style pick 'em game, where he ranked ONE Championship's top strikers in an elimination format.

Watch the clip posted by the promotion on Instagram below:

Nicolas moved from Superbon to Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and later switched from Superlek Kiatmoo9 to Nabil Anane. Ultimately, he was faced with the challenge of choosing between himself and the Thai-Algerian phenom.

'Barboza' didn't need to think long and hard. Confident in his abilities, he chose himself, convinced that he could overcome Anane's 6-foot-4 frame. He simply said:

"I can fight big guys."

This was evident when Nicolas challenged Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion at ONE Fight Night 21 in April 2024, using his best offense to negate his opponent's height and length advantage to claim the divisional throne by unanimous decision.

However, his reign was short-lived as Nicolas surrendered the coveted strap to Eersel in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 25 six months later.

Alexis Nicolas gets a chance to reclaim 26 pounds of gold at ONE Fight Night 30

Alexis Nicolas is aiming to hit two targets in his upcoming assignment at ONE Fight Night 30 this Friday, April 4, as he seeks revenge and looks to recapture the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

The French striker is booked to face Regian Eersel for the third time, happening live in U.S. primetime at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

