Watch: Ali Abdelaziz limps after exchanging leg kicks with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Very few people know that Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz is also an avid practitioner of martial arts. In fact, he is brave enough to take leg kicks from 'The Nigerian Nightmare' without any protective equipment.

In a recent video shared by Abdelaziz on Twitter, the Dominance MMA Management CEO can be seen exchanging leg strikes with Kamaru Usman. Although Abdelaziz landed a couple of decent kicks, Usman's were obviously more technically precise.

Abdelaziz looked a little uncomfortable after taking a couple of kicks to the thigh and when Usman landed a moderately heavy shot for the third time, his manager was clearly sore and gave up. The 42-year-old was seen limping after the third kick.

Check out the video below:

Kamaru Usman is set to run it back with Colby Covington at UFC 268 later this year.

Usman and Covington went to war at UFC 245 in a back-and-forth slugfest. Ultimately, it was 'The Nigerian Nightmare' who emerged victorious via a fifth-round TKO. Kamaru Usman also broke Covington's jaw in the fight.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Colby Covington ready to put Kamaru Usman to the test once more

Since his first fight with 'Chaos', Usman has gone on to beat Gilbert Burns and pick up back-to-back wins over Jorge Masvidal.

Covington, meanwhile, earned himself an impressive stoppage win against Tyron Woodley last year. The former interim champ gave Usman the toughest test of his career to date and will be looking to get his hand raised in the rematch.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington said Kamaru Usman has been beating 'lightweight scrubs' since they first met inside the octagon. Both Burns and Masvidal formerly competed in the UFC as lightweights.

"No one wants to talk about my evolution as a fighter. They just want to talk about how Marty (Kamaru Usman) is unbeatable. He's beating these lightweight scrubs. He's beating a guy who's been beaten up 10 years ago, my son, journeyman, fragile guy, 'Street Judas' Masvidal. I mean the guy is a bum.", said Covington.

Catch Covington's full appearance on Submission Radio below:

Do you think Colby Covington can beat Kamaru Usman in a rematch? Sound off in comments!

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard