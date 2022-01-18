Watch: 'The Funkmaster' flexes his rapping skills ahead of Petr Yan rematch

Aljamain Sterling was named 'Funkmaster' owing to his unorthodox grappling style. Sterling's nickname also bears a resemblance to famous DJ Funkmaster Flex.

Sterling, a hip-hop fan himself, recently flexed his rapping skills in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Sterling and Petr Yan are scheduled to clash in a highly anticipated rematch in the co-main event at UFC 273 in April.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sterling rapped about his upcoming grudge match against Yan. The lyrics said:

"You know, it's going down in fact in Florida on April 9th. Tune in tune in. Don't you dare think to miss this fight. The Funkmaster, this time showing Yan 'no mercy'. He'll be singing like Haddaway, 'Baby don't hurt me, what is love, friendly snub.' Petr we ain't touching no gloves, when I'm done with you, you'll be wishing to be in the heavens above."

Catch Aljamain Sterling's rap performance below:

Sterling has never shied away from his love of hip-hop. The reigning bantamweight champion also revealed that he wants to release at least one song before retiring from MMA.

'Funkmaster' is eager to lay his hands on Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling challenged Petr Yan for the bantamweight strap at UFC 259 in March 2021. Yan was comfortably on top after three rounds before the bout was met with an unfortunate ending.

'No Mercy' landed an illegal knee on his grounded opponent despite the referee's warning. Mark Smith stepped in at 04:29 of round four as Sterling was rendered unable to continue. 'Funkmaster' became the first UFC fighter to be crowned champion via disqualification.

Aljamain Sterling is the NEW UFC Bantamweight Champion after this illegal knee disqualified Petr Yan #UFC259 Aljamain Sterling is the NEW UFC Bantamweight Champion after this illegal knee disqualified Petr Yan #UFC259https://t.co/lQ6ITgu9ip

Sterling was originally expected to face Yan in a title unifier at UFC 272, scheduled for March in Vegas. The matchup was later moved to UFC 273, which is expected to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sterling claims he's keen to fight Yan, irrespective of the venue. Aljamain Sterling further told Ariel Helwani:

"I don't really care, I just would have liked to have fought here in Vegas. That would have been a lot nicer but Jacksonville, Florida, Vegas, his backyard, my backyard, I don't really give a f**k, I just want to get my hands on this guy and shut this man up and all these stupid clown emojis. I can't wait to turn the world upside down on his head, it's going to be a pretty day for myself."

We'll find out if Sterling can legitimize his place ont he throne when he runs it back with Yan later this year.

