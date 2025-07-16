WATCH: All the thrills and spills from an explosive ONE Fight Night 33 inside the Mecca of Muay Thai

The ONE Championship electrified the legendary Lumpinee Stadium with an action-packed ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday, July 11.

The organization captured all the night's standout action in a 16-minute video uploaded onto their official YouTube channel yesterday.

Watch it here:

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 33, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues left the Thai capital with her second successive highlight-reel finish in 2025.

The Brazilian striking specialist delivered a third-round knockout of Johanna Persson to retain her ONE Women's atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Earlier on in the night, Abdulla Dayakaev's one-hit knockout power once again proved to be the difference.

The Russian destroyer handed Nontachai Jitmuangnon his first defeat in the promotion in just 24 seconds — the fastest Muay Thai knockout in ONE Championship history.

Also featured in the video were Ibragim Dauev and Pedro Dantas' three-round firefight, as well as Vladimir Kuzmin and Stefan Korodi's clash that went the distance.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's match-winning rear-naked choke and Chihiro Sawada's brilliant submission victories were also in the clip.

ONE Fight Night 33 complete results:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeats Johanna Persson via KO at 0:59 of R3 (ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship)

Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah battle to a no-contest (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Ibragim Dauev defeats Pedro Dantas via unanimous decision (MMA - featherweight)

Vladimir Kuzmin defeats Stefan Korodi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Chihiro Sawada defeats Macarena Aragon via submission (armbar) at 3:52 of R1 (MMA - atomweight)

Abdulla Dayakaev defeats Nontachai Jitmuangnon via KO at 0:24 of R1 (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Martyna Kiercznska defeats Cynthia Flores via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao defeats Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:42 of round three (MMA - bantamweight)

North American fans who missed any of the action can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

