WATCH: American star Asa Ten Pow does the impossible, makes Seksan yield in stunning fashion at ONE Fight Night 30

Muay Thai star Asa Ten Pow produced the biggest upset of ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4, when he battered Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang into a third-round TKO.
As the first round came to a close, 'The American Ninja' caught the over-aggressive Seksan right on the button with a right hand down the middle for the first knockdown. The 36-year-old Thai icon got back to his feet and continued to fight.
However, Ten Pow did not allow the moment to get to his head and dropped Seksan with a flurry of left-handed punches midway through the second round. Sensing that the Or Kwanmuang product was fading, Ten Pow poured on the pressure in round three to get the stoppage victory at the 37-second mark.
Relive Asa Ten Pow's TKO of Seksan below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
The 35-year-old now owns three victories under the ONE banner, all via finishes, in five outings.
Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.
Asa Ten Pow silences critics with TKO of Seksan
Asa Ten Pow could not have asked for a better return to the winner's circle after many fans counted him out entering ONE Fight Night 30 because he got knocked out by former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker last September at ONE 168: Denver.
Despite a roaring crowd inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, cheering on their hometown hero Seksan, Lineker never showed he was rattled by Seksan's legendary status nor by the fans cheering against him.
While it was a catchweight (142 pounds) Muay Thai bout, being the first to finish Seksan in ONE is a massive feather in Ten Pow's hat.