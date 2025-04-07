WATCH: American star Asa Ten Pow does the impossible, makes Seksan yield in stunning fashion at ONE Fight Night 30

Muay Thai star Asa Ten Pow produced the biggest upset of ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4, when he battered Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang into a third-round TKO.

Ad

As the first round came to a close, 'The American Ninja' caught the over-aggressive Seksan right on the button with a right hand down the middle for the first knockdown. The 36-year-old Thai icon got back to his feet and continued to fight.

However, Ten Pow did not allow the moment to get to his head and dropped Seksan with a flurry of left-handed punches midway through the second round. Sensing that the Or Kwanmuang product was fading, Ten Pow poured on the pressure in round three to get the stoppage victory at the 37-second mark.

Ad

Trending

Relive Asa Ten Pow's TKO of Seksan below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 35-year-old now owns three victories under the ONE banner, all via finishes, in five outings.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.

Asa Ten Pow silences critics with TKO of Seksan

Asa Ten Pow could not have asked for a better return to the winner's circle after many fans counted him out entering ONE Fight Night 30 because he got knocked out by former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker last September at ONE 168: Denver.

Ad

Despite a roaring crowd inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, cheering on their hometown hero Seksan, Lineker never showed he was rattled by Seksan's legendary status nor by the fans cheering against him.

While it was a catchweight (142 pounds) Muay Thai bout, being the first to finish Seksan in ONE is a massive feather in Ten Pow's hat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.