Watch: An irritated Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson switches sides and starts cheering for Jake Paul in his fight against Tyron Woodley

In the wake of the highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, the combat sports community is currently split in two.

While a number of big wigs in the community have flocked to support Tyron Woodley since his loss, Stephen Thompson was not one of them.

Conducting a YouTube Live session with Tony 'Sweet T' Thompson, 'Wonderboy' reacted to the fight in real-time.

To say that he was displeased would be an understatement. The UFC welterweight was in fact so vexed that he switched alliances towards the tail end of the event, supporting Jake Paul to bag the win over Tyron Woodley.

"How are you not throwing anything right now?! It's so frustrating to me! Jake is throwing. You got 30 seconds, my friend. You know what? Let's go, Jake Paul. Let's go! I'm going to stop cheering for Tyron. Let's go, Jake Paul. Win this thing man," said a visibly exasperated Stephen Thompson.

Catch the entire segment with Stephen Thompson below:

Stephen Thompson believes Tyron Woodley should have been more active

Several fighters have slammed Tyron Woodley for an overtly reserved approach to the fight.

The reason behind Woodley's level of activity remains unknown. However, the fact that 'The Chosen One' was carefully picking his shots is no secret. So much so that Stephen Thompson was forced to comment on it.

"He had Jake Paul up against the ropes for the majority of the fight but didn't take advantage of it. He was picking his shots, looking for that one-hitter quitter shot. And he got out-boxed," declared Stephen Thompson.

Woodley, seemingly inching closer to his dotage at 39, lost his last four fights in the UFC. Looking to turn the tables on his career by strapping up the 10oz gloves, Woodley took to the squared circle. However, the result of his move was not a favorable one.

Counting on the former UFC welterweight champion to drive out the plague that is YouTuber-boxing, purists of the sport had a lot of expectations from him. They could still seek solace from the fact that Tyron Woodley is gunning for an immediate rematch and could still finish what he started.

Edited by Harvey Leonard