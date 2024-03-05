WATCH: Anatoly Malykhin’s monstrous beatdown of Reinier de Ridder to capture unprecedented third world title

ONE Championship shared highlights of Anatoly Malykhin’s legendary win against Reinier de Ridder on social media.

On March 1, Malykhin and de Ridder headlined ONE 166: Qatar in a highly-anticipated rematch for the latter’s middleweight MMA throne. ‘Sladkiy’ currently holds the light heavyweight and heavyweight world titles, allowing him to become the first simultaneous three-division world champion.

De Ridder found minor success early before Malykhin started taking over the fight with his devastating power. In round three, ‘The Dutch Knight’ folded under the relentless pressure, leading to the Russian powerhouse claiming a TKO win and his third world title.

ONE recently honored Malykhin’s impressive performance by posting the highlights on YouTube with the following caption:

“Anatoly Malykhin stops Reinier de Ridder to become the first three-division MMA World Champion!”

The entire ONE 166: Qatar replay, including Malykhin’s knockout win against de Ridder, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Anatoly Malykhin and Chatri Sityodtong discuss what’s next for the three-division MMA king

Anatoly Malykhin’s historic feat has put a target on his back in three divisions. Therefore, the Russian knockout artist must be prepared to stay active and face any challengers who have earned a world title shot.

During the ONE 166: Qatar post-fight conference, Malykhin had this to say about what’s next for his fighting career:

“I’m ready to go in three months. I’m ready to go [again]. If it’s [in a heavier weight class], I’m ready to go up. Amir Aliakbari, 'Reug Reug', or even boxing. I’m ready. Let’s go, showtime. Every time, showtime.”

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong answered a similar question about what’s next for Malykhin during the ONE 166: Qatar post-fight press conference:

“It's very possible we do boxing world title fights in ONE. Let’s see what happens. Right now I’ll let Anatoly take a vacation with Anita and Leo. They deserve a vacation. Let him gain some weight back, let him eat a lot of chocolate cake. I will sit down with Anatoly and Anita later about what’s next.”

Anatoly Malykhin holds a professional MMA record of 14-0, all wins inside the distance. Therefore, Malykhin has the potential to become one of the biggest superstars in combat sports if he can stay active and continue putting away his opponents in world title fights.