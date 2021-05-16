Watch: Andre Muniz snaps Jacare Souza's arm and hands him his first submission loss ever at UFC 262

Andre Muniz claimed he's a better grappler than Ronaldo Jacare Souza in the lead-up to UFC 262. Come fight night, he proved it in emphatic fashion.

With over a minute remaining in the second round, Andre Muniz became the only man to score a submission win over Jacare Souza.

You’re problem not surprised to hear that is the first submission loss of Jacare’s career. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 16, 2021

The 31-year-old caught Jacare Souza in an armbar, but the legendary Brazilian grappler would not tap out. In turn, Andre Muniz pulled on Jacare Souza's right arm even harder and snapped it.

WOW 🤯@andremunizufc is able to earn a submission against Jacare at #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/45NMJCn4TF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021

The snap was so audible that Andre Muniz immediately knew what had happened. He just broke Jacare Souza's arm:

“I heard it snap and I let go not only out of respect, but I knew it could hurt him even more,” said Andre Muniz during his post-fight interview.

The devastating loss could spell the end of Jacare Souza's illustrious career. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and former Strikeforce middleweight champion exited UFC 262 with four consecutive defeats on his record. At 41, recovering from a broken arm could take very long.

Andre Muniz wasn't afraid of Jacare Souza

Coming into the fight, Andre Muniz was recognized as the better striker. But many fans were surprised when he claimed to be a better grappler than the legendary Jacare Souza.

In a press conference prior to UFC 262, Andre Muniz was asked what his game plan was for Jacare Souza. He replied by saying that they'll surely go to the ground.

Andre Muniz is here to stay

Andre Muniz hopes that the victory over his fellow Brazilian lands him a ranked opponent for his next UFC fight:

“I’m here to stay. I deserve a Top 15 opponent right now,” Andre Muniz said through a translator.

Breaking the arm of one of the most feared grapplers in MMA is an emphatic message from Andre Muniz. Nonetheless, he is still hoping for a speedy recovery for Jacare Souza:

"I've been a fan of Jacare since I was a kid. He's my idol. I hope he's good."

'Sergipano' has collected seven wins in a row now. It took him ten years to arrive in the UFC, but Muniz is still undefeated in all three of his appearances inside the octagon.