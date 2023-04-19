WATCH: Andrew Tate smokes a cigar as he vibes to "We Belong Together" by Mariah Carey

It appears that polarizing social media figure Andrew Tate is relishing his freedom after being released on bail from a Romanian prison. He can be seen enjoying a cigar and grooving to the soulful tune of Mariah Carey's hit song "We Belong Together".

The controversial persona seems to be soaking up the pleasures of life with unabashed abandon, savoring every puff of his cigar and swaying moves in rhythm to the iconic R&B track. The euphoric expression on his face suggests that he is reveling in the present moment, relishing his newfound liberty and indulging in the simple joys that life has to offer.

'Cobra' posted on Twitter:

"I didn’t smoke a cigar or hear a single song for 93 days. Only the screams of sadness. Now. We have Mariah."

Check out Andrew Tate smoking cigar and vibing to "We Belong Together" :

After numerous unsuccessful attempts, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were finally granted bail by the Romanian court on March 31st. However, the siblings are not entirely out of the woods yet, as they are currently under house arrest while investigations into allegations of money laundering and human trafficking are ongoing.

Andrew Tate promises to contribute $25 million this year in a humanitarian tweet

Andrew Tate has made a bold pledge to donate a whopping $25 million to charity. In an announcement on Twitter, the former kickboxer declared that he is on a mission to "save the world" by contributing to noble causes and making a positive impact on society.

While Tate has a reputation for stirring controversy with his opinions and actions, his philanthropic gesture may come as a surprise to some. The substantial sum of money he has promised to donate could have a significant impact on various charitable organizations and the communities they serve.

The social media influencer tweeted:

"25,000,000 USD will be donated this year. Let the haters talk endless false virtue and help precisely nobody while pretending to "care" that im "dangerous". They only hate on me for clicks, in an attempt to get money for their failing careers. Im going to save the world."

It remains to be seen how Tate plans to distribute the funds and which causes he intends to support. However, his pledge to donate such a significant amount of money highlights the potential for social media influencers to use their platforms for good and make a difference in the world.

