Watch: Flashback to Angela Lee's ground game during ONE atomweight title bout

The clip was of 'Unstoppable' Lee submitting Istela Nunes in 2017. She won this fight via anaconda choke in round two to defend her title. She has also defended her atomweight title against Jenny Huang, Mei Yamaguchi, Xiong Jing Nan, and most recently Stamp Fairtex.

The Canadian-born fighter took a long break between 2019 and 2022 while she was having a child. She returned in 2022 to face Stamp Fairtex, the Atomweight Grand Prix Champion.

Lee celebrated her victory and commented on Instagram:

"Still trying to process everything that just happened... It still feels like a dream! Never thought I'd be able to fight through a liver shot but I guess overcoming adversity is my thing! I'm telling you guys, never underestimate a focused champion + a mother's love"

No fight is currently scheduled for Lee, though she may be returning this year to challenge for the title in another weight class.

Angela Lee wants Xiong Jing Nan

Angela Lee feels that she has unfinished business with current strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. The two had previously fought twice and are tied in their series 1-1. The atomweight champion feels that a trilogy bout for the strawwewight title should be next.

Earlier this year, Lee spoke with SCMP MMA and said:

“I want to put an end to this trilogy and I can’t wait to face her again. We have a lot of history with each other and I want to face her again. I want that strawweight belt. Let’s just wait and see how opportunities present itself and what ONE has to say.”

Strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan also spoke to SCMP MMA and agreed that a trilogy fight must happen. She said:

"I knew the trilogy was going to happen after we finished our last fight. This is in my planning and in my schedule and it’s definitely gonna happen in the future."

The two reigning champions are in agreement that there should be a third match to finish the trilogy. Will we see Angela Lee challenge for the strawweight title later this year?

