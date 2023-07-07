WATCH: Angela Lee’s inspiring submission of Istela Nunes after fighting through adversity

ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee is one of the best 115-pound female fighters in the world today. Her unbreakable will, relentless pressure, and world-class grappling have made her one of the most dominant female MMA world champions in history.

In 2016, 'Unstoppable' made history by becoming the youngest MMA fighter, male or female, to become an MMA world champion. She is currently undefeated in her weight class and has defended her throne a record of five straight times.

One of her most memorable world title defenses was against Istela Nunes back in 2017. Angela Lee was getting lit up on the feet but somehow found her way to the ground and eventually submitted her challenger with a tight Anaconda choke:

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the bout:

"🎞 FROM THE ARCHIVES 🎞 Atomweight queen Angela Lee locked it IN against Brazil’s Istela Nunes! 💪 Have you seen any other anaconda finishes? 👀 @angelaleemma"

Not a lot of fighters can define "relentless" quite like Angela Lee. The 26-year-old world champion has since defended her atomweight throne three more times, including a main event bout with Stamp Fairtex in ONE's 10-year anniversary show, ONE X, last year.

Her last appearance inside the circle was a gutsy losing effort against her rival, Xiong Jing Nan, for the ONE women's strawweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 2. Despite not getting her hand raised and becoming a two-division world champion, Lee showed her trademark bravery in the midst of chaos and adversity.

At the moment, Lee is battling a different kind of adversity as she chose to go on hiatus following the untimely death of her younger sister and fellow ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee.

In the meantime, ONE put together an interim women's atomweight world title bout between previous Lee opponent Stamp Fairtex and South Korean pioneer Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1.

