Watch: Anthony Smith's post-fight interview gets interrupted by news of training partner Chris Weidman's leg breaking

Anthony Smith was taking part in his post-fight interview when he received news of Chris Weidman's gruesome injury at UFC 261. Smith, who had just dispatched off Jimmy Crute with a vicious leg kick, was severely disturbed by the news as he trained with Weidman ahead of UFC 261. A choked-up Anthony Smith said:

“F**k man... F**k. I did some of my training camp with Weidman. I said this during the week, I don’t know how Chris Weidman has ever lost a fight after training with him. He’s the best guy I’ve ever trained with. He just can’t catch a break."

Anthony Smith questions the whole point of fighting

It was a night of leg injuries at #UFC261



Anthony Smith’s pinpoint kick left Jimmy Crute with a floppy foot and it was hard to watch!https://t.co/AIA94QPbbY — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 25, 2021

Anthony Smith was then asked to put things in perspective and talked about how an injury can impact a fighter’s career. Questioning the whole point of engaging in the sport, Anthony Smith said:

"Chris Weidman even admitted that he hasn’t always put the work in. He’s cut some corners, especially when he was champion. You start thinking you’re so good you don’t have to work as hard as everyone else. The thing that sucks is that, on top of injuries, he really put the work in this time. Just imagine being Chris Weidman, you spend weeks and weeks and weeks training for this, you leave your family, just all the sacrifice, the pain, the sleepless nights and early mornings to go in and like your body does not just hold up."

"I haven’t seen it yet and I’m not sure I want to. But by the reaction of the crowd, it’s pretty disgusting. For just a bone to break and you don’t get a shot... that sucks, man. It’s going to suck and he’s probably going to have surgery, right? He’s probably going to feel that for the rest of his life, like just to hear those cheers—that’s crazy to me. I don’t know why the f**k we do this sometimes, to be honest with you," Smith added.