WATCH: Ariel Helwani does the 'Stamp Fairtex' dance and has the Thai mixed martial artist rate it

Ariel Helwani interviewed Nong Stamp following her impressive KO victory over Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10.

'Stamp Fairtex', as she is professionally known, is not only famous for her ferocious fighting skills. Her notoriety also stems from her iconic entrance, where she performs the 'Stamp Fairtex' dance before she enters the ring.

Watch the video below:

During Ariel Helwani's recent interview with 'Stamp Fairtex', the MMA journalist performed a rendition of her famous entrance. The Thai fighter shared her opinion on Helwani's effort, and said this:

"Yeah it's not bad, but it's not good."

Watch the video below:

Nong Stamp's entrance even caught the attention of UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley, who reacted to her dance on Twitter.

'Stamp Fairtex' is known for her world-class Muay Thai skillset, and has an impressive record of 64-17-5. She also began competing in MMA in 2018 under the ONE Championship banner, and has a record of 10-2.

'Stamp Fairtex' is currently a purple belt in BJJ under Jason Burnworth, and trains at the Fairtex Training Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ariel Helwani details exchange with Dominick Cruz following alleged beef

Dominick Cruz and George Janko, a co-host of the IMPAULSIVE Podcast, joined Brendan Schaub for his recent Calabasas Fight Companion for UFC 288.

During the watch-along show, Cruz was asked what he thinks about Ariel Helwani as an MMA journalist by Janko. 'The Dominator' appeared to avoid the question by giving a roundabout answer, whereas Schaub labeled Helwani as the industry's best.

Helwani discussed Cruz's comments on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, and detailed an exchange he shared with 'The Dominator' which cleared the air. Dominick Cruz provided reasons for his comments, which Ariel Helwani shared on his show. He said this:

"Now remember, Dom was on [The MMA Hour] on Monday, and Dom has said that he doesn't like doing a lot of media but does love coming on this show and we've had a great relationship for many years... And so I saw [his comments] and I thought, 'Sh*t that's from Saturday! [Do] Dom and I got beef?!' So what I like to do, as I've done with all these situations... is I like to reach out."

Helwani continued by saying:

"So I reached out to him and was like, 'Dom what's up with this clip?' Dom gave me a very good explanation... and I didn't ask him if I could share the explanation but I don't see why I can't... The explanation was that [Dominick Cruz] had heard that there was some kind of issue back in the day between Brendan [Schaub] and I, which is true. And [Cruz] didn't want to get in between..."

Watch the video below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#TheMMAHour Ariel Helwani asked about Dominick Cruz's comments on the UFC 288 Calabasas Fight Companion Ariel Helwani asked about Dominick Cruz's comments on the UFC 288 Calabasas Fight Companion#TheMMAHour https://t.co/lWgakFCGqs

Poll : 0 votes