UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley recently sparked a social media frenzy with his reaction to Nong Stamp's unconventional entrance into the ONE Championship Fight Night 10 event.

The female fighter's impressive walkout routine caught O'Malley's attention, and he expressed his admiration on social media, triggering a wave of reactions from fans around the world.

Check out the wonderful entrance below:

Multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing champion, 'Stamp Fairtex' stunned the audience with her awe-inspiring entrance, complete with a fiery dance routine. 'Sugar' was thoroughly impressed with Fairtex's showmanship and took to social media to share reaction with his followers.

Sean O’Malley wrote on Twitter:

"So hot."

Twitter user @IronLion04 stated:

"I like Stamp, I don’t like this. It has more appeal in Asia though so whatever have fun."

IronLion @IronLion04 @arielhelwani I like Stamp, I don’t like this. It has more appeal in Asia though so whatever have fun @arielhelwani I like Stamp, I don’t like this. It has more appeal in Asia though so whatever have fun

Another user @matthewmcguiga2 insisted that UFC also needs an atomweight division:

"UFC needs an atom weight division."

@zitro2788 admires Stamp's dance as well as her fighting technique:

"Stamp Dance! Love her! She’s a savage. That body kick KO was scary powerful."

Tommy O @zitro2788 @arielhelwani Stamp Dance! Love her! She’s a savage. That body kick KO was scary powerful. @arielhelwani Stamp Dance! Love her! She’s a savage. That body kick KO was scary powerful.

@GyudonGremlin remarked:

"MMA fans are so soft lmfao. Crying in the replies as if Stamp isn't an absolute killer."

🥩Gyūdon🍚 @GyudonGremlin

Crying in the replies as if Stamp isn't an absolute killer @arielhelwani MMA fans are so soft lmfaoCrying in the replies as if Stamp isn't an absolute killer @arielhelwani MMA fans are so soft lmfaoCrying in the replies as if Stamp isn't an absolute killer

Social media user @ChrisOso23 reacted:

"She had the best walkout of the night."

Chris-Oso @ChrisOso23 @arielhelwani She had the best walkout of the night @arielhelwani She had the best walkout of the night 🙌

Robert Archer @bobarcher2010 @arielhelwani Stamp is on her way to super stardom. She has all of the attributes, and kudos to One for allowing her to show her charisma and fighting skills. @arielhelwani Stamp is on her way to super stardom. She has all of the attributes, and kudos to One for allowing her to show her charisma and fighting skills.

CJ @AsapJerg @arielhelwani Ariel can you remake this on MMA Hour?! @arielhelwani Ariel can you remake this on MMA Hour?!

Pfairhead_art @pfairhead_art @arielhelwani Do you think UFC should embrace entrances like this? I think it could definitely help some fighters show their personality and grow a bigger fan base 🤷‍♂️ also love how they aren't talking over the entrance the whole time @arielhelwani Do you think UFC should embrace entrances like this? I think it could definitely help some fighters show their personality and grow a bigger fan base 🤷‍♂️ also love how they aren't talking over the entrance the whole time

Sean O’Malley mocks the attendance at the UFC 289 pre-fight press conference

No.2-ranked UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley took a lighthearted approach to the recent UFC 289 press conference, poking fun at the underwhelming turnout of attendees.

The presser was held immediately after the UFC 288 pre-fight press conference, with only the main-event participants, including Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, in attendance. However, the event was marred by a lack of public interest, as evidenced by the vast expanse of empty seats in the background of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

'Sugar' took to Twitter and remarked:

"There is like 17 people at press conference"

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA There is like 17 people at press conference There is like 17 people at press conference

Due to Julianna Pena's unfortunate injury, the UFC has made an important adjustment to the UFC 289 event by arranging a high-stakes bout between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. The current UFC women's bantamweight champion will face off against the No.5-ranked Aldana in what promises to be an intense and thrilling headliner.

The new matchup has generated a great deal of excitement and anticipation among fans, as Nunes and Aldana are both highly skilled and talented fighters known for their aggressive and dynamic fighting styles.

Poll : 0 votes