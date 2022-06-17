"Full-time athlete, full-time K-pop star" - Stamp Fairtex is a dancing machine

If Stamp Fairtex weren’t such a good fighter, she would probably be an excellent dancer.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a collection of Stamp’s entrance dances side-by-side with the K-Pop moves that they were inspired with.

The caption reads:

“Full-time athlete, full-time K-pop star 👑”

Traditionally, Muay Thai practitioners perform a dance during their walk to the ring as a sign of respect and gratitude to their teachers, parents, and ancestors. Stamp Fairtex put her own spin on it with the ‘Stamp Dance’, which has been something fans look forward to whenever the Thai superstar is scheduled for a fight.

In the comments section, one fan was surprised to learn that Stamp was following actual dance steps from K-Pop stars. The fan said:

“Well damn. I didn't realise she was doing the actual dances 🔥”

Another fan pointed out that while the dances are adorable, Stamp can be dangerous in the circle. He said:

“Dancing on the way to KO someone 😂”

Meanwhile, one fan believes that Stamp should be part of a video game, with her arsenal of moves and dance steps.

“License her into a Tekken DLC Character pleasuuuuuuuuu !!!!!!!! We need that collab,” the fan said.

Anissa Meksen’s coach wants Stamp Fairtex

The comments section was filled with love for Stamp Fairtex and her incredible dance moves, but it also featured a challenge from a worthy adversary.

Benoit Zede, Anissa Meksen’s striking coach, dropped by the comments to suggest a “dance” with Stamp regardless of the rules set. Zede said:

“Let’s dance with @anissameksen @stamp_fairtex ? Which rules do you prefer @onechampionship?”

Meksen, the multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, has been dominant in two outings at ONE Championship. The French-Algerian striker stopped Cristina Morales in the second round of their kickboxing bout back in September 2021. In her last outing, she put on a masterclass by breaking down Marie Ruumet in a Muay Thai battle back in April.

Meksen has been looking to fight ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd for a while now. However, with Todd set to compete for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159, Meksen could be turning her attention elsewhere for a fight.

While Stamp is currently focused on her MMA journey, returning to her striking roots for a ONE Super Series bout with Anissa Meksen will certainly be a treat for fans.

