WATCH: Arjan Bhullar’s heavyweight world title-clinching victory over Brandon Vera

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is to make his return to action this week after more than two years.

The Indian-Canadian fighter will defend his title at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok against ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin in a long-awaited unification bout.

Arjan Bhullar became world champion in May 2021, seizing the title from erstwhile division king and now-retired Filipino-American Brandon Vera by way of second-round technical knockout (punches).

‘Singh’ was clinical in claiming the title. He steadily put pressure on Vera for much of the opening round before picking things up in the second. He hurt ‘The Truth’ with two hard punches late in the round before going for a takedown, where eventually he went for the finish by raining punches on Vera before the referee waved off the fight at the 4:27 mark.

To remind fight fans of the impressive title-clinching victory of Arjan Bhullar ahead of his return to action, ONE Championship recently uploaded a video of the fight on its official YouTube channel.

Check out the video below:

While he has been away from competition for some time, Arjan Bhullar said he is ready to defend his world title, having trained with his team during the long layoff.

Out to cut his reign short is Anatoly Malykhin, currently one of the hot-streaking fighters in ONE Championship. He has won all of his four fights to date in the promotion, the last two netting him world titles.

A victory at ONE Friday Fights 22 will make him a legitimate two-division ONE world champion as he also holds the light heavyweight world title.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will be aired for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

