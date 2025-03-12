  • home icon
WATCH: Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja's phenomenal rise from breaking the glass ceiling to sporting glory

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 12, 2025 11:05 GMT
ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

The journey to becoming one of the most revered strikers in ONE Championship's women's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions did not happen overnight for Thai superstar Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

The reigning ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion has been in the game since she was seven years old and quickly drew attention for having competed in over 100 fights, mostly against boys, by the age of 10.

While she faced many hurdles along the way, including being stopped from competing against boys, 'The Queen' broke through the glass ceiling and has since become a tour de force in the world's largest martial arts promotion.

Check out her rise to stardom below in a video shared by ONE on Instagram:

Since her promotional debut in March 2023, Phetjeeja has been undefeated in six bouts. It should be noted that all four of her wins in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' came via TKO, while her two wins under kickboxing rules were in world title bouts.

With Phetjeeja reigning as the undisputed queen of the 125-pound kickboxing division, she will face her first challenger in the form of Japanese standout Kana Morimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, will host the event. ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja is gunning for a knockout victory to prevent potential Kana upset in Japan

Phetjeeja feels the pressure in defending the crown against 'Krusher Queen' in her own backyard, which is why she feels compelled to pursue a definitive victory — in other words, a knockout.

Speaking recently with the world's largest martial arts promotion, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative explained the reason behind her objective:

"Competing overseas is a good experience for me because I have to win by knockout or decisively - otherwise, I'll lose."

Edited by C. Naik
