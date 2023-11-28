WATCH: Atomweight submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly shows textbook counter against knee cuts

Newly-crowned ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly has been recently posting short instructional videos for her fans on Instagram. The dashing and dangerous blackbelt has been sharing her trade secrets, from defending against attacks to mounting your own unstoppable attack.

In a recent post, Danielle Kelly shared her secret when it comes to defending and countering a knee-cut pass:

"How to prevent your partner from driving forward with their knee or to do a knee cut and off balance them to take their back. Always used this technique since brown belt days. I’ll have more of these on the subscription 😁💪🏼 rashguard @fewwillhunt"

In the video, Kelly explained:

"So my partner here, starts to step in, puts his knee down. For me, the person on the bottom, I don't want to stay flat here, it's dangerous for me. So, right away, I'm going to react. My hand grabs the wrist, another hand grabs the elbow. I'm gonna go to my side. I'll use my outside foot to help me hip away. "

She continued:

"Then I'll bring my outside foot, underneath his foot. As he's driving, I'll extend both my legs, which makes my partner drop to his knees. Now, my bottom leg stays inside while my top hand comes up together with my outside foot. And then I come up and my outside hand controls my partner's hip."

From there, Danielle Kelly smoothly takes her opponent's back. Better start drilling this move in the gym soon.

Danielle Kelly confident that she'll beat Jessa Khan again in potential rubber match

Aside from posting short instructional videos on Instagram, Kelly also interacts with her fans in her stories. Just recently, she opened herself up to fan questions on the social media platform.

One interesting question was whether Kelly would fight the woman she beat for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title, Cambodian-American IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan:

Danielle Kelly's response

Kelly replied with:

"Yep and I'll submit her. It was hard to study her since she never competed in the stage and had all the footage on me. We also fought and I think she should have another match or 2 before getting a shot again [if that's what she wants]"

Kelly and Khan are currently 1-1 in their rivalry, and a series-defining third bout might be needed to finally settle the score. At the moment, no official match has been linked to Danielle Kelly yet.