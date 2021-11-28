Watch: Awkward moment as referee and fighters fail to hear winning announcement during Triller Triad Combat

Triller's inaugural 'Triad Combat' event took place on November 27 at Globe Light Field in Arlington, Texas. The unique thing about the event was that the athletes competed in a triangle-shaped platform.

An awkward moment occurred at the Triller Triad Combat event after the Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Sigman fight as the referee and the fighters failed to hear the results.

You can have a look at the hilariously awkward moment right here :

Don't think the ref or Albert heard Lupe, though. Albert Tumenov gives another victory to Team MMA! #TriadCombat Don't think the ref or Albert heard Lupe, though. Albert Tumenov gives another victory to Team MMA! #TriadCombatDon't think the ref or Albert heard Lupe, though. https://t.co/WKlxXDnCCl

Tumenov won the fight via unanimous decision as all three judges scored the contest 70-63 in favor of 'Einstein'.

During a post-fight interview with MMA Junkie, Tumenov requested UFC President Dana White to offer him a contract.

"I wanna say, Dana White, Sean Shelby, I always put on fire show. I am the best boxer in MMA. Give me f*****g contract and I promise Dana, you will not regret it," said Albert Tumenov.

Watch Albert Tumenov's interview with MMA Junkie here:

Mike Perry emerges victorious at Triller Triad Combat

Michael Seals and Mike Perry went to war for seven two-minute rounds at the Triller Fight Club's inaugural Triad Combat event. In the end, 'Platinum' got his hand raised as he earned a split decision victory. All three scorecards read 67-65 with two of those scorecards in Perry's favor. Coming into the fight, the 30-year-old was a +400 underdog.

The Triad Combat event was the first time Perry has been seen in action since his departure from the UFC.

'Platinum' made his UFC debut in August 2016 and defeated Hyun Gyu Lim via TKO in the opening round of the fight. During his stint in the UFC, Perry competed against several highly-skilled fighters like Vicente Luque, Daniel Rodriguez, and Geoff Neal.

The Michigan native scored victories against fighters like Paul Felder and Alex Oliveira during his time with the promotion.

The 30-year-old had a total of 15 fights in the UFC but managed to win only seven of them. Perry has an overall MMA record of 14-8.

