"Watch your back" - Conor McGregor responds to insinuating tweet by fan

Conor McGregor recently responded to a fan's tweet with a warning. The original tweet was uploaded by GSP's Alt on Twitter.

It read:

"Conor McGregor is the perfect example of the quote ‘You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.’"

The fan also added a split photo of the Irishman. The first half showed McGregor moments after defeating Eddie Alvarez to become the first simultaneous two-division champion in the UFC. The second showed 'Notorious' exhibiting rage after he snapped his left shin against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor responded to the tweet with a short and crisp message:

"Still at large, watch your back."

Check out the Twitter interaction below:

Miesha Tate sounds off on Conor McGregor's habit of deleting tweets

In the second episode of her podcast, Throwing down w/Renee and Miesha, 'Cupcake' discussed Conor McGregor's antics at length.

Tate was particularly expressive about the need for Conor McGregor to moderate his social media use. The Irishman is infamous for posting mean tweets directed at rivals and later deleting them.

McGregor's actions usually trigger a severe backlash from the MMA community. Miesha Tate feels that the Irishman's team should do more to avoid such situations.

"I've seen some really interesting tweets and I don't know, this is where I feel like the team around him has gotta, like, come in a little bit, but I imagine that's easier said than done. With a hot-headed Conor, you know, he's the boss of all, nobody can tell him anthing and whatever. But I feel like somebody needs to take that man's phone! Like, especially [following] surgery, when he's on the painkillers or whatever because he's putting out all these tweets and deleting them. You don't have to delete tweets, you can just get off twitter," said Miesha Tate.

Listen to the entire podcast episode here:

