Watch: Bellator's Leah McCourt demonstrates variations of the rear-naked choke on former two-weight boxing world champion Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton was recently seen training with Bellator star Leah McCourt in the gym.

At one point, McCourt performed different variations of the rear-naked choke submission on 'The Jackal'. McCourt uploaded footage of the interaction to her social media accounts. In the caption of the post, 'The Curse' wrote:

"My new student is doing well... some potential. Decent hands."

Watch Leah McCourt perform different versions of the rear-naked choke on Carl Frampton below:

Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton used to compete as a boxer. He held titles in the super-bantamweight and super-featherweight divisions of the sport.

'Brick Fists' started his professional boxing career in June 2009. He defeated Sandor Szinavel via TKO in the second-round. In September 2014, Frampton defeated Kiko Martinez via unanimous decision to be crowned the new IBF super-bantamweight champion.

'The Jackal' then went on to win the WBA featherweight title in July 2016 when he defeated Leo Santa Cruz via majority decision. By doing this, Frampton became the first boxer from Northern Ireland to capture championship titles in two different weight classes.

In 2016, the 34-year-old was named Fighter of the Year by The Ring Magazine.

Frampton's last fight took place in April this year against James Herring. 'Brick Fists' lost the contest via TKO in the sixth round. After the loss, the Irish native announced his retirement from the sport. Frampton ended his career with a record of 28-3.

Leah McCourt is on a six-fight win streak

Also Read

Since losing her professional MMA debut in 2017, Bellator fighter Leah McCourt has gone on to win her next six bouts. The 29-year-old's last outing took place against Jessica Borga in the co-main event of Bellator 267. The card was headlined by a welterweight rematch between Michael Page and Douglas Lima.

'The Curse' defeated Borga via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 in McCourt's favor.

Edited by Harvey Leonard