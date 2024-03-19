WATCH: BJJ GOAT Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida’s scientific heel hook against Belarusian brawler Kirill Grishenko

As a 17-time BJJ world champion, heavyweight standout Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida can't resist taking his opponents down inside the cage.

Regarding by many as the most accomplished submission grappling in the history of "the gentle art," Almeida made the move to mixed martial arts in 2021 and immediately established himself as one of the division's most formidable foes.

After rattling off three straight first-round finishes against Anderson 'Braddock' Silva, Kang Ji Won, and Simon Carson, 'Buchecha' faced his toughest test yet against Belarusian standout Kirill Grishenko. Almeida passed with flying colors, scoring a 64-second submission over the one-time interim world title challenger.

It was an impressive feat, especially when you consider the fact that all four of his victories came in under a calendar year, and all but one were finished via submission in the first round.

'Buchecha' comes up short in three-round war with 'Reug Reug'

As great as Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida looked in his first four MMA contests, the BJJ icon hit a brick wall when he stepped inside the ring for a clash with Senegalese standout Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.

Through three rounds, Almeida struggled to drag the big man to the mat, forcing him to rely on his standup game. In the end, Kane earned a massive unanimous decision victory, handing Almeida the first loss of his ONE Championship career and establishing himself as a potential contender for the heavyweight MMA world title.

Though it was an undeniably devastating setback, 'Buchecha' always relishes the opportunity to bounce back in the face of adversity.

"What you can't do whenever you lose is give up," Almeida said during a Q&A session at Renzo Gracie Dubai. "So, for me, I never gave up. I lost a lot, I won a lot, but I was never afraid to put myself to the test."