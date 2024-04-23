WATCH: BJJ savant Mikey Musumeci finishes Japanese icon Shinya Aoki with his own move in three minutes

As the dominant ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci is always in search of new challenges that will motivate him.

'Darth Rigatoni' has done practically everything there is to do in the world of professional grappling but at just 27 years old, he has no plans to walk away from the sport anytime soon.

Musumeci returned at ONE Fight Night 15 last year where he looked to tick something else off of his bucket list.

In an openweight match-up, he took on MMA and grappling icon Shinya Aoki in a match-up that fans never expected to see take place.

Aoki is a legend in his own right but at the tail end of his career, he was unable to compete with one of the best in the world like Musumeci.

The flyweight world champion secured the submission finish in just over three minutes and took the legend out with the signature move that he pioneered, "The Aoki lock."

Watch the full contest below:

Mikey Musumeci is back for another side quest at ONE 167

Mikey Musumeci is set to return to competition under the ONE Championship banner in June as he heads to the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Another challenge that will motivate him to be at his best approaches when he faces off with the last man to defeat him in a contest.

Mikey Musumeci has since gone on an unbeaten streak that has seen him become the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

At ONE 167, he moves up a weight class to take on Gabriel Sousa in the bantamweight division.

He will certainly look to make another statement to avenge his loss that occured the last time that he and Sousa locked up.

Expect to see the best of Musumeci because motivation for this one is not going to be running short due to their history as competitors.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.