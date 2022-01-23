Watch: Brandon Moreno greeted by T.J. Dillashaw, 'Chito' Vera, and other fighters at UFC 270 backstage

It appears that men's flyweight champion Brandon Moreno isn't only beloved by fans, but by his fellow UFC fighters as well.

Moreno was greeted by his peers as he arrived at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In an Instagram video uploaded by the UFC, the Mexican superstar was seen sharing a wholesome interaction with Marlon 'Chito' Vera, T.J. Dillashaw, and Mackenzie Dern and her family.

The defending champ received hugs, dap ups, fist bumps, and good luck messages before presumably walking into his locker room.

'The Assassin Baby' appears to be one of the most beloved fighters on the UFC 270 card. MMA journalist Kevin Iole reported that the Anaheim crowd erupted when Moreno's face was shown on the video board, while his opponent Deiveson Figueiredo was booed.

Moreno will take part in his first title defense against Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 270. The 28-year-old captured the title against Figueiredo last June, submitting the Brazilian in a highly-anticipated rematch. In doing so, Moreno became the first Mexican-born fighter to win a UFC belt.

Brandon Moreno comments on historic trilogy bout with Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will make history when they clash in their third consecutive flyweight title fight. Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 will be the first time in UFC history that two opponents will fight each other three consecutive times.

What's more, the top two UFC flyweights find themselves in a rare situation. They fought to a draw in their initial encounter at UFC 256 in December 2020. Moreno then won the rematch by submission.

Now, 'The Assassin Baby' claims he's ready to close the chapter on his rival for good. During the UFC 270 media day, Moreno told reporters:

"Maybe the people can think different, but I feel a lot of respect for Figueiredo what we are doing together. I want to win, definitely, and don’t feel the respect for a lot of guys on his team, but for him I feel so much respect. I just want to fight this Saturday, keep the fight with me and be ready for the next one. But definitely this part of my life, this trilogy, will be something nice in my legacy."

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim