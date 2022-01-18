Watch: Brandon Moreno reacts euphorically to winning Submission of the Year 2021

Brandon Moreno was more than elated when he discovered he won Submission of the Year for 2021. During the unboxing of the award, Moreno let out several gleeful screams and yelps that were accompanied by a speech about his appreciation for receiving the honor.

In a video posted to the UFC's official YouTube channel, 'The Assassin Baby' can be seen opening and holding the trophy with great pride. He then reflected on the great year he had and said:

"Submission of the Year 2021! Woah, it's pretty, thank you so much guys. I love it, I actually love the box too. It's very nice, but the trophy, with this, I can't even... I mean, I can confirm my amazing last year, right? 2021 was an amazing year for me, for my career and I put everything very high to try to pass the challenge. But man, I'm very motivated to make this 2022 better than the last one."

Watch Brandon Moreno accept his Submission of the Year award below:

Brandon Moreno fought once in 2021 against Deiveson Figueiredo. In their rematch at UFC 263, 'The Assassin Baby' pulled off a rear-naked choke finish to win the title.

The pair are now set to fight for the title for the third time. They'll collide in this weekend's UFC 270 co-main event.

Brandon Moreno describes the different pressures he feels after winning the flyweight title

After Brandon Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship, there were understandably some major changes in his life. The Mexican recently described what the different responsibilities and pressures are like for him now that he owns gold.

'The Assassin Baby' explained that being at the top of the mountain means there are a lot of people gunning for his head. Additionally, increased media attention takes up a fair bit of this time. During an interview with MMA Junkie, Moreno said:

"I think it's a responsibility. All the pressure on every single day. Like we said before... A lot of guys want my head. Second one, the compromises with the media, the media tours, my goodness the interviews, it's crazy."

'The Assassin Baby' went on to say that although he does feel a ton of pressure, he is up for the challenge of being a UFC champion.

Watch the full interview with Moreno below:

