Watch: Brandon Moreno's gym erupts in wild celebration when he submits Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263

Brandon Moreno’s gym erupted in wild celebration when he submitted Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263.

27-year-old Brandon Moreno etched his name in the history books as the first-ever Mexico-born UFC champion. Needless to say, Moreno’s friends and acquaintances at his gym back in his native Tijuana, Mexico, were overcome with emotion when they saw their teammate capture UFC gold.

Moreno trains at the Entram Gym in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. He’s time and again been praised for representing Tijuana at the highest levels of MMA and is a well-known figure in the Mexican mixed martial arts community.

Considering that, it isn’t all too surprising to see the incredible outpouring of support and expression of passion from his teammates after watching him emerge victorious at UFC 263. The UFC Espanol Twitter account put forth a tweet showing the celebration at Brandon Moreno’s gym. Fans can watch the video of the wild celebration in Moreno’s gym in the tweets embedded below:

🎉🎉🎉 De locos la reacción en el gimnasio Entram de Tijuana al ganar @theassassinbaby #UFC263 🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Z7hI5VQdnT — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 13, 2021

Brandon Moreno’s gym went WILD last night when he won the belt @SpinninBackfist pic.twitter.com/X0bCOnTUBB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2021

The video shows the final sequence of the fight wherein Brandon Moreno stopped Deiveson Figueiredo in round three of their fight with a picture-perfect rear-naked choke submission. Moreno appeared to be over the moon after his incredible performance against feared KO artist Deiveson Figueiredo.

Soon after the fight was waved off, the reality appeared to set in for Brandon Moreno as he shed tears of joy. Moreno then celebrated with his cornermen, a few friends, and family members inside the octagon.

Brandon Moreno went from being released by the UFC to returning and becoming a UFC champion

Brandon Moreno bested Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round submission at UFC 263

Brandon Moreno was released from the UFC after his loss to Alexandre Pantoja in 2018. Nevertheless, the talented young fighter worked his way back to the promotion and returned after competing in one fight outside the UFC.

However, Brandon Moreno’s UFC comeback didn’t go as planned, as he could not secure a win in his comeback fight. Moreno fought Askar Askarov to a split draw in his UFC return in 2019.

Following this fight, Moreno amassed an impressive three-fight win streak and earned a shot against then-UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The first fight between Moreno and Figueiredo took place at UFC 256 in December 2020. This back-and-forth fight went the five-round distance and was declared a majority draw by the judges.

The aforementioned fight is widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in the history of the UFC flyweight division. Figueiredo and Moreno competed in a rematch at UFC 263 on June 12th, 2021.

Moreno won the rematch via third-round submission, captured the UFC flyweight title, and has etched his name in the history books forever. Presently, Moreno’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be officially revealed.

Edited by Avinash Tewari