WATCH: Brazilian spitfire Fabricio Andrade's brutal world title victory over veteran John Lineker

ONE Fight Night 7 saw a changing of the guard in the bantamweight MMA division as Fabricio Andrade proved what a lot of people already believed to be true.

Before that night in February of last year, ONE on Prime Video 3 was set up to be this pivotal clash between Brazilian knockout artists. Andrade put in a great display against John Lineker on that night, but two unfortunate instances led to the fight being inconclusive.

Lineker missing weight left the title vacant ahead of the fight, and when the bout ended in a no contest after Lineker couldn't continue from an unintentional foul, there was a score that was yet to be settled.

Andrade left no room for debate the second time around as despite a better showing for his opponent in the rematch, 'Wonder Boy' proved to be too much on the night.

As Andrade works his way back to full fitness so that he can defend his title once again, take a look back at his title-winning performance in one of the best fights of 2023.

Rewatch the fight that saw Andrade finally seize the throne below:

Fabricio Andrade knew he was the champion in waiting

Despite not winning the world title at the first time of asking, ONE on Prime Video 3 did not affect the confidence of Fabricio Andrade.

The challenger knew that he had dominated Lineker on that night and was able to execute everything that he said he was going to do.

His only mistake was getting ahead of himself when trying to find the finish and accidentally landing a knee to the groin of the former champion which caused a sudden and unsatisfying end to the fight.

Fabricio Andrade came into the rematch with the belief that he was the uncrowned king of the bantamweights and his performance proved this to be true.

We now await Andrade's return as the other contenders question whether he will be able to hit this same peak after some time away to recover from injuries.

Poll : Will Fabricio Andrade ever face John Lineker again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback