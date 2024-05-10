WATCH: British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison shares textbook two-punch lead hand counter against hooks

Committing one's life to being one of the best in their martial art of choice takes otherworldly dedication and ONE Championship Muay Thai star Liam Harrison has certainly earned his stripes.

Holding a career record of 90-25 with two draws, the 'Hitman' knows the ins and outs of the fight game and has always been willing to share his knowledge with his social media followers.

In a recent Instagram post, the 38-year-old Muay Thai vet gave fans an inside look at how he personally prepares to defend and then counter when an opponent throws a hook to the head.

Here's what Harrison said:

"I'm going to start by catching the punch and replying straight away with the low kick. So we're going to catch the right hook there, we go straight [kick] down to the leg, bang, [punch] up to the head, [then punch] down to the body."

While this exact sequence is hard to replicate in a real fight setting, Harrison has pulled off similar combos in his career which helped him pull off his miraculous comeback win against Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022.

Liam Harrison set to end long layoff on June 7

The Bad Company product has been out of action for the better part of the past two years due to injury but will finally return to the Circle in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

His opponent will be Japanese star Katsuki Kitano who is coming off a solid promotional debut against Halil Kutukcu that impressed Harrison himself.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.