WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison breaks down how to land a perfectly timed elbow KO shot inside the pocket

Decorated striker Liam Harrison is a living, breathing encyclopedia when it comes to the science of striking, and he is always happy to share what he knows through social media.
Taking to Instagram, the British Muay Thai cornerstone explained and demonstrated how to land lead elbow strikes easily:
"It's difficult to land an elbow in a fight, so timing is very, very important. First one, I'm gonna go one-two, throw an elbow straight up through the middle, yeah? Your front leg does the work. You're just stepping in straight up through the middle."
He continued:
"Elbow straight up or one-two and then chopping elbow straight down, down like a slashing chop with the elbow. What you want to be looking for...his front leg is probably gonna step forward to try and shut the range down... I can step in at the same time and beat it there. "
Watch the entire video below:
Harrison's proficiency in landing the lead elbow strike is a key ingredient in his status as one of the greatest non-Thai athletes to have ever competed in Muay Thai.
Liam Harrison sheds light on rivalry with Jonathan Haggerty
Liam Harrison and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty may both represent the United Kingdom, but they have a rivalry that has been going on for years now.
The Bad Company product recently told talkSPORT MMA how their bad blood began, saying:
"I always knew that he [Jonathan Haggerty] was going to reach the top and he was going to be a superstar, which he is now. But as soon as he got there, then he seemed to forget all that [I did for him] and he started talking about me and trash talking and all this. And the fact he keeps calling me out to fight."
Watch the entire interview below: